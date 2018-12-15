Sometimes, things have a way of working out in recruiting. For Northwestern, the commitment of Brandon Joseph on Sunday was triggered by a decision made almost three weeks earlier more than 1,000 miles from Evanston.

On Sunday, Nov. 25, Texas Tech fired coach Kliff Kingsbury. That forced the three-star safety from College Station (Texas) to re-evaluate his commitment to the Red Raiders.

Northwestern and a couple other schools reached out right away. Texas Tech hired Matt Wells to replace Kingsbury on Dec. 1. Then, one week later, on Dec. 8, Joseph announced on Twitter that he was decommitting and reopening his recruitment.

Later that same day, unbeknownst to anyone outside of his family and the Walter Athletic Center, Joseph committed to Northwestern to give the Wildcats the safety they were looking for as they try to finish off their 2019 class. But he waited a week before announcing his decision on Twitter on Saturday morning.