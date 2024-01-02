CHAMPAIGN-Even with their star player suspended indefinitely, No. 9 Illinois crushed Northwestern, start to finish.

The Wildcats had rallied from their Chicago State loss with three straight double-digit wins but ran into a steamroller to start 2024, losing 96-66 in their first Big Ten road game of the season. It was Northwestern's eighth straight loss at State Farm Arena, where they haven't beaten the Illini since 2013.

"Tonight was a very tough night," head coach Chris Collins said. "Give Illinois a lot of credit, we ran into a buzz saw. That was a butt kicking. They threw the first punch, the second punch, the third punch."

Boo Buie led Northwestern with 20, but there were struggles up and down the roster. The team's second-leading scorer, Brooks Barnhizer, shot just 3-for-12 and scored nine points. The team's third-leading scorer, Ryan Langborg, barely got a shot off. He finished 1-for-7 for a season-low two points in 24 minutes, his second fewest of the season.

Collins said Langborg is at full strength and it was just a situation where the grad transfer guard 's shots didn't fall. He played just 23 minutes because Collins didn't see a need to burn his stamina late in the game, when the outcome was already decided.

Illinois didn't miss its leading scorer, Terrance Shannon Jr., for a second. It wasn't even Coleman Hawkins who stepped up, though he finished with a solid 13 points and five boards. It was grad transfer forward Marcus Domask, who had a dominant 32-point performance on a startling 11-of-15 from the field.

The whole Illini team was on fire, finishing with a 63% shooting clip and committing just 10 turnovers.

The Wildcats succeed when they can slow the game down and lean on teams defensively, but the Illini weren't interested in playing Northwestern's style. They kept their distance and used their longer wingspans to lob haymaker after haymaker on NU's chin until the game was well in hand.

The Wildcats never got within five points of Illinois after the 14:32 mark of the first half. They were never within 10 after 7:08 was left in the first half.

This one was a knockout, plain and simple. The Illini opened the game with a 7-0 run and never looked back.

Here are our takeaways from the loss that dropped Northwestern's record to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten:



