Safety/outside linebacker hybrid Robert Fitzgerald committed to Northwestern in June of this year and has followed up his verbal pledge with a standout senior season at Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit.

The Rangers are 6-1 and riding a five-game winning streak, and Fitzgerald's great two-way play is one of the keys to their success.

Fitzgerald was one of two Dallas area commits -- the other one was safety Devin Turner -- who got a quick visit from head coach Pat Fitzgerald and defensive backs coach Matt MacPherson the week after Northwestern's tough 56-7 loss at Nebraska.

We caught up with the versatile 6-foot, 209-pounder to talk about the coach's visit, his senior year and more.