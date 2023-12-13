EVANSTON-For the first time in the history of the series, Chicago State has beaten Northwestern.

The Cougars, just 3-9 on the season, came into Welsh-Ryan Arena and stunned the Wildcats, newly minted as the No. 25 team in the country by the AP, with a 75-73 win. Twelve days after knocking off No. 1 Purdue, Northwestern was done in by the No. 335 team in KenPom.

Head coach Chris Collins gave credit to their opponent and said it came down to connectivity and focus.

"I think the thing about our guys that we have to really understand is that the beauty of when we play really well is that we're connected," Collins said. "We feel like it's five guys playing as one.

"I felt tonight, it wasn't selfishness, but we weren't together. We were fragmented, we were frustrated and we never came together the way we needed to win the game."

After racking up 29 assists on 34 field goals against Detroit Mercy, the Wildcats tallied just 18 assists tonight, along with 14 turnovers. They got 23 from Boo Buie and 18 from Ryan Langborg, who played all 40 minutes and has hit 14 of his last 20 threes dating back to Purdue. But their efforts ring hollow in the face of such an unexpected loss.

Chicago State was led by 30 points on 13-for-21 shooting from guard Wesley Cardet, who was the best player on the floor for most of the night. The Cougars beat the Wildcats at their own game, playing small ball and spreading them out on the perimeter, requiring Collins to match them and go to Nick Martinelli at center for almost the entire second half.

"We played traditional early in the game and I just thought they really had us spread out," Collins said. "They had five guards and they were getting downhill on us. We thought let's take a look at switching everything... I think at times it helped, it was good but you sacrifice when you don't have a big on the floor."

Northwestern seemed to have the game in hand when they took a seven-point lead, 61-54, with 7:35 left in the game. But missed free throws and some key threes on the other end quickly flipped the script and the Wildcats found themselves down, 62-61, barely two minutes later, at the 5:32 mark.

Matt Nicholson, who had been benched the second half in favor of Martinelli's flexibility, returned with 4:35 to go but the damage was done and Chicago State brought home the upset.

Here are our takeaways from one of the worst losses in Northwestern history:



