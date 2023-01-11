Assistant head coach Chris Lowery has lived up to his reputation as a defensive specialist on Northwestern's coaching staff this season. Under Lowery's tutelage, a Northwestern team that returned seven of the eight players in its rotation leapt from 198th in points allowed to 13th, and from 172nd in defensive rating to 8th. "Historically, that's what I do on that side of the ball," Lowery said. "They didn't think we could do some of the things we've done defensively here at Northwestern, but the buy-in and the commitment level [are impressive]. "The players want to win, and they're willing and committed to do whatever we ask them to do in order to win." And that's exactly what they're doing. The Wildcats are 12-3, just three wins away from matching last season's total with 16 games left to play. They are 3-1 in the Big Ten. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has them in the NCAA Tournament field in his latest bracket. Head coach Chris Collins said after the Dec. 17 win over DePaul that hiring Lowery was a proactive and conscious choice to help reshape this team's identity towards defense. "We went out and hired Coach Lowery, who is one of the best defensive minds in the country," Collins said. "That was by design, I knew he could bring us some of his ideas." Lowery is a well-traveled coach who was Bruce Weber's assistant at Southern Illinois, Illinois and Kansas State, as well as the head man for Southern Illinois from 2004-12. He said that there isn't just one thing that made Northwestern's defensive transformation happen. It's a blend of flexibility, toughness and a special sauce. "I think it was just changing the way we do things, bringing in a tougher approach [defensively], a little bit of Frank's Red Hot Sauce in there, and shook it all together" Lowery said about the mix of what made the defense special.

Chase Audige leads the Big Ten with 2.8 steals per game. (AP)

Building an elite defense needs more than hard work and hot sauce, though. It needs one of the hardest things to find in sports: buy-in from everyone, everywhere, all the time. Lowery knew if he was going to bring his level of defensive excellence to Northwestern, it would need to start with the team's flame throwing floor general, Boo Buie. "It was easy to jump right in, and I wanted to make sure the older guys were the first ones [to buy in], so I went after Boo first," Lowery said. "I really rode him to be the best defensive player he could possibly be. "As vital as he is to our program offensively, he can be the same way on the other side of the ball. Getting him to believe he's a two-way player has been successful for him, and obviously successful for us." Buie's buy-in has been apparent, along with elevated play from his partners in Northwestern's backcourt: Chase Audige and Ty Berry. Audige has been a great defender since he arrived in Evanston as a transfer from William & Mary in 2019, but he has become unimpeachably elite this season. Audige is often the primary defender for the numerous wing threats the Wildcats face in the Big Ten and has been crucial for Northwestern's defensive success. Collins has made it clear that Northwestern's philosophy often involves frequent switching, so Audige is rarely on an island, but he has done an exceptional job forcing turnovers and shutting down opponents. He leads the Big Ten and is tied for fifth in nation with 2.8 steals per game, a little under a third of Northwestern's 8.9 thefts per game. Not to be forgotten is Ty Berry, who has struggled to find his shooting touch but has ratcheted up his defense and rebounding to become essential to Northwestern's turnaround. Berry joked about the ease in causing chaos that Northwestern's current system can bring about after Northwestern's 13-point win over Illinois. "Give credit to our coaches," Berry said. "They always say when you're in the right spots, they throw you the ball."



I think it was just changing the way we do things, bringing in a tougher approach, a little bit of Frank's Red Hot Sauce in there, and shook it all together. — Northwestern assistant coach Chris Lowery on how NU transformed its defense