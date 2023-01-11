Chris Lowery is the special sauce in NU's defensive transformation
Assistant head coach Chris Lowery has lived up to his reputation as a defensive specialist on Northwestern's coaching staff this season.
Under Lowery's tutelage, a Northwestern team that returned seven of the eight players in its rotation leapt from 198th in points allowed to 13th, and from 172nd in defensive rating to 8th.
"Historically, that's what I do on that side of the ball," Lowery said. "They didn't think we could do some of the things we've done defensively here at Northwestern, but the buy-in and the commitment level [are impressive].
"The players want to win, and they're willing and committed to do whatever we ask them to do in order to win."
And that's exactly what they're doing. The Wildcats are 12-3, just three wins away from matching last season's total with 16 games left to play. They are 3-1 in the Big Ten. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has them in the NCAA Tournament field in his latest bracket.
Head coach Chris Collins said after the Dec. 17 win over DePaul that hiring Lowery was a proactive and conscious choice to help reshape this team's identity towards defense.
"We went out and hired Coach Lowery, who is one of the best defensive minds in the country," Collins said. "That was by design, I knew he could bring us some of his ideas."
Lowery is a well-traveled coach who was Bruce Weber's assistant at Southern Illinois, Illinois and Kansas State, as well as the head man for Southern Illinois from 2004-12. He said that there isn't just one thing that made Northwestern's defensive transformation happen. It's a blend of flexibility, toughness and a special sauce.
"I think it was just changing the way we do things, bringing in a tougher approach [defensively], a little bit of Frank's Red Hot Sauce in there, and shook it all together" Lowery said about the mix of what made the defense special.
Building an elite defense needs more than hard work and hot sauce, though. It needs one of the hardest things to find in sports: buy-in from everyone, everywhere, all the time.
Lowery knew if he was going to bring his level of defensive excellence to Northwestern, it would need to start with the team's flame throwing floor general, Boo Buie.
"It was easy to jump right in, and I wanted to make sure the older guys were the first ones [to buy in], so I went after Boo first," Lowery said. "I really rode him to be the best defensive player he could possibly be.
"As vital as he is to our program offensively, he can be the same way on the other side of the ball. Getting him to believe he's a two-way player has been successful for him, and obviously successful for us."
Buie's buy-in has been apparent, along with elevated play from his partners in Northwestern's backcourt: Chase Audige and Ty Berry. Audige has been a great defender since he arrived in Evanston as a transfer from William & Mary in 2019, but he has become unimpeachably elite this season.
Audige is often the primary defender for the numerous wing threats the Wildcats face in the Big Ten and has been crucial for Northwestern's defensive success. Collins has made it clear that Northwestern's philosophy often involves frequent switching, so Audige is rarely on an island, but he has done an exceptional job forcing turnovers and shutting down opponents. He leads the Big Ten and is tied for fifth in nation with 2.8 steals per game, a little under a third of Northwestern's 8.9 thefts per game.
Not to be forgotten is Ty Berry, who has struggled to find his shooting touch but has ratcheted up his defense and rebounding to become essential to Northwestern's turnaround. Berry joked about the ease in causing chaos that Northwestern's current system can bring about after Northwestern's 13-point win over Illinois.
"Give credit to our coaches," Berry said. "They always say when you're in the right spots, they throw you the ball."
Lowery and the Wildcats have made sure to keep offense's on their toes by staying flexible, and adjusting their defense to the skills of their opponent. The Big Ten has a lot of talent in a lot of shapes and sizes, but Lowery makes sure that he's always putting Berry and others in the right place at the right times.
"Every game is different, and if you watch us we defend different teams in different ways," Lowery said. "No scheme works without compromising to the other team's strengths.
"That's what we've done a good job of, finding the strength of the other team and trying to cancel that on the defensive side. What works for one team might not work for another team. It's not just scheme. It's common sense and our guys ability to adjust on the fly."
The coaches say the reason for the teams success is the players.
"I really credit the players, quite honestly," Collins said after DePaul game about the defense's transformation.
Almost every player on the roster has seen his role and responsibility increase and has answered the bell. The seven returning players to Northwestern's eight-man rotation have had their playing time increased by an average of 7.6 minutes per game and have responded to the increased workload with one of the best defenses in the NCAA.
Matt Nicholson and Brooks Barnhizer barely combined for 10 minutes per game last season. Now Nicholson is the starting center averaging nearly a block and a half. Barnhizer is a critical spark plug off the bench.
Lowery is appreciative of the player's effort and commitment, and Collins bringing him on board to help create the change that has Northwestern humming defensively this season.
"I think the biggest thing wasn't me helping them [build a culture], it was them welcoming me in," Lowery said. "Welcoming me in, allowing me to be who I am and to be a part of the change."