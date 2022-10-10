If you need something to distract you from the 2022 Wildcats on the field, the Class of 2023 is always here for you. This week, we had a pair of double-overtime games, a commit who played against a Canadian team, and a game with less than 14 total points. Read about all of that and more in this week's recruit roundup.



Lakota West stays undefeated with double-overtime win

For the first time since mid-August, West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West and Joshua Fussell played a close game. Fairfield took the Firebirds to double overtime, but Lakota West came away with a 38-31 win and staved off an upset bid. It was an unusual game from Fussell and the Firebird defense. They came into the game having allowed 40 points on the season and gave up 31 in one night. But, at the end of the day, they still came through in the clutch. Firebird quarterback Mitch Bolden rushed for his fourth touchdown to take the lead in double overtime, and the defense certified the victory by forcing a fumble to end Fairfield's ensuing drive. Lakota West (8-0) and their hunt for an undefeated regular season continues this week at Middletown.



Edgewater blows out Timber Creek

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater crushed Timber Creek last week, winning 40-0. Camp Magee caught his first touchdown from quarterback Michael Clayton this season, leaping to snag a score over the helpless defender.

The two weeks prior to the matchup, the Eagles were in absolute dogfights. They beat Orlando Jones by one and Apopka by nine, so this demolition of Timber Creek was a well-earned respite. Edgewater (6-0) will look to continue their undefeated season when they travel to Ocoee this week.



Divine Child picks up division win over Loyola

Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child and Dylan Senda beat Loyola, 24-6. The Falcons slowly built a commanding lead throughout the game, while their defense stifled anything that Loyola tried to get going. The Bulldogs broke a 67-yard touchdown off at the start of the fourth quarter, but when they cut the lead to 17-6 after their missed extra point, the 11-point differential might as well have been 100. The win over the Bulldogs pushes Senda and his squad to five wins on the year, the most in a season for the Falcons since their 2017 campaign. Divine Child (5-2) hosts Notre Dame Prep this week.



St. Edward triumphs over Canadian team

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward and Michael Kilbane were host to the best that Canadian high school football can offer, Clarkson North, last weekend. Kilbane and the Eagles were gracious hosts, winning 35-18. That's actually one of St. Edward's tightest margins of the season, though the result was rarely in doubt. The Eagles set the tone, and got the win, the way they always do: their defense.

St. Edward (7-1) plays at Archbishop Moeller this week.



McDonogh beats Palotti in a game with 13 combined points

Points were hard to come by for Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh, as the Eagles edged Palotti, 7-6. Mason Robinson and the Eagles put on a clinic defensively the whole game. Palotti scored once, on a fullback dive on fourth-and-goal from the McDonogh 1 about halfway through the second quarter. The Eagles offense, which has struggled mightily this year, held up their end and completed a 32-yard touchdown pass early in the third to take a 7-6 lead. Robinson and Co. did the rest. McDonogh (3-3) plays at Mt. Saint Joseph this week.



Cypress Ranch cruises to third straight district win

Cypress Ranch crushed winless Cypress Park, 56-16. Ashton Porter and the defense were stellar once again for the Mustangs. Since a Week 1 loss to Tompkins, Porter and Cy Ranch have won every game by two scores. The Mustangs have opened up district play with a dominant 3-0 record and a 33-point average margin of victory. Cypress Ranch (5-1) plays at Bridgeland this week.



Strake Jesuit loses shootout with Dawson

Houston (Tex.) Strake Jesuit got into a shootout again, but this time they weren't left standing, nipping Alvin 43-42. The Crusaders lost 52-44 to Dawson last week, Strake Jesuit's third straight game with 40 or more points. This loss to the Eagles snapped Strake's three-game winning streak and marred their 2-0 start to district play. Chico Holt and the Crusaders (3-3) will travel to play at Alief Taylor this week.



Christian Brothers wins district

St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers hit the road and put a smack down on Vianney in a 64-6 win. That dominant performance pushed the Cadets to 4-0 in the Metro Catholic Division and anointed them the 2022 division champions. They absolutely put on a clinic in division play, winning their four games by a combined score of 224-76. Tyler Gant made his presence known in CBC's fifth straight win.

Christian Brothers (6-1) hosts Warren Central this week.



Bolingbrook loses second straight heartbreaker

Two years, two points. That's the tale of the tape for Bolingbrook (Ill.) against Lockport. The Porters beat Bolingbrook by a point for the second straight year, 34-33, when they stunned Damon Walters and the Pirates defense by scoring two touchdowns in the last 1:28 to snatch the come-from-behind win. Lockport recovered two onside kicks, one to start the game and one to fuel the drive that scored their winning touchdown. Bolingbrook might be the best 4-3 team in the IHSA. Their three losses have come by a combined 15 points, to reigning Class 8A champion Lockport, and state powers Lincoln-Way East and Chicago Simeon. Similar to freshman OL Deuce McGuire's Chicago Marist team last year, No teams wants to end up across from the three-loss Pirates in playoff seeding. Bolingbrook (4-3) hosts Lincoln-Way Central this week.



Aidan Gray puts on a show in big conference win

Naperville (Ill.) North and Aidan Gray lit up the scoreboard in a 59-14 win over Metea Valley. Gray went to work on the first play, connecting with Nathan Jacobs on an 84-yard touchdown pass, and the Huskies were off to the races. Gray finished 8-for-13 passing for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score as Naperville North exorcised their overtime loss to rival Naperville Central the week prior. Naperville North (5-2) plays at Waubonsie Valley this week.



JCA loses in double overtime

Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy lost to Brother Rice, 31-24, in double overtime. It was a CCL/ESCC cross divisional matchup between two teams of Crusaders. Brother Rice, the alma mater of Wildcat QB Jack Lausch, was just 3-3 entering this game, while JCA was 5-1. But even a down year for Brother Rice is dangerous for almost everyone in the IHSA. Anthony Birsa and JCA find themselves in an unusual situation. After winning 24 straight games and the 2021 Class 4A state title, they have now lost two of their last three. That being said, it is unlikely that this is a sign of turbulence at the powerhouse program, but rather a testament to a difficult schedule and tough cross-division draw. JCA (5-2) hosts Benet Academy this week.



Northmont continues tough stretch of conference losses

Clayton (Ohio) Northmont and Nigel Glover continue to struggle, losing to Springboro, 41-17. After a 4-0 start, the Thunderbolts have now lost four straight conference games. Glover and the defense started out stingy, but they have allowed 40 or more points in three straight games. This week, Northmont (4-4) travels to Beavercreek (2-6) with hope to get back on the right side of .500.



Knox and Northwestern keeps on dancing

Another week, another offensive explosion from Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern. With Jordan Knox paving the way up front, Northwestern drubbed Indian Land, who entered the game with just one loss, 55-7. It was the fifth time this season that the Trojans scored 55 or more points. Their offense has been a stark contrast to their Big Ten counterparts. Northwestern had a tough loss to Gaffney several weeks ago, used a bye week to reset and have come out guns blazing. They've won back-to-back games by more than 40, and when they win, they dance.

Northwestern (6-1) hosts York this week.



Royal's storybook start hits snag against Bellville

Nothing gold can stay, and neither could Pattison (Tex.) Royal's undefeated season. Justin Cryer has been on the forefront of a major turnaround for the Falcons this season, but they were dealt their first loss. Royal hit the road to play at Bellville, who dealt the Falcons a 48-3 loss to end Royal's unbeaten season and continue theirs. The Falcons had an early opportunity to strike when the Brahmas fumbled on their first possession, but they were held to a field goal and Bellville was off to the races. Royal's chance at a district title was dashed, but this remains one of their best campaigns in recent memory. Royal (5-1) will look to get back to their winning ways when they host Wharton this week.



Liberty drops matchup with district power Lee's Summit North

Since their Week 1 win, Liberty (Mo.) has been working in pairs. They lost two, won two, and now have lost two again. Their 28-6 loss to Lee's Summit North last week came on the heels of a two-point loss to Staley the week prior. Liberty's hot and cold offense -- four games with 30 or more, two games with seven or less -- ran cold against the one-loss Broncos. Ricky Ahumaraeze and Liberty (3-4) hope the theme holds and they win their two remaining games this season. They will travel to play Lee's Summit this week.



Prospect more than doubles up Buffalo Grove in conference win

Prospect beat Buffalo Grove last week, 55-27. Since their overtime loss to Hersey, Frank Covey IV and the Knights have responded with a pair of wins by two or more scores against conference opponents. Covey's stat line of two catches for 50 yards and at touchdown against the Bison won't fly off the page compared to the video game numbers he put up earlier this season, but he still electrified the crowd by demolishing a Buffalo Grove defender on the way in for a touchdown.

Prospect (6-1) travels to play Wheeling this week.



Mountain Ridge handles Phoenix North

Alex Doost and Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge took Phoenix North to task last week, winning 45-6. Phoenix North took a quick 6-0 lead to start the game, but the Mountain Lions responded with 45 unanswered for their second straight win. After a solid start to the season, Doost and the offense have hit another gear. The last two weeks, in wins over Phoenix North and Apollo, the Mountain Lions put up a combined 101 points. Mountain Ridge (3-2) will play their first section game of the season when they travel to Boulder Creek this week.



Saguaro gets back on track with win over Desert Edge

After a tough start to the season due to some Samson-tier strength of schedule, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro is seeing some friendly faces and getting back to a familiar feeling: winning. Cole Shivers and his team got back to .500 when they beat Desert Edge, 42-18. According to AZCentral, Saguaro's Open Division playoff chances will likely require that they win out to go 7-3. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and the Sabercats took theirs with a home victory last week. Saguaro (3-3) will look to take that second step this week when they play at Highland.



Leuzinger picks up second win with Beverly Hills forfeit

Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger and Jacob Lewis won their second game this season when their opponent, Beverly Hills, forfeited. Leuzinger (2-5) play at Inglewood this week.



