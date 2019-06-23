If you think you had a busy week last week, get a load of Cullen Coleman's last six days.

The three-star linebacker from Rye (N.Y.) Country Day School took three consecutive official visits, without even a full day between them. He started by visiting Purdue from Monday to Wednesday. He then went straight to Northwestern, where he spent Wednesday to Friday. Finally, he wrapped up at Virginia from Friday to Sunday.

Coleman admitted on Sunday that the visits are sort of running together in his mind and that he doesn't have a clear leader at this point. He talked to WildcatReport on Sunday about his impressions of Northwestern, and how and when he will make a final decision.