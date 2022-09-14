This may be football season, but September is a critical month for Northwestern basketball recruiting.

Head coach Chris Collins, coming off of five straight losing seasons, is looking to build the class that, he hopes, will rebuild his program. September will be crucial to that effort.

The Wildcats are set to host three official visitors over the next three weekends. All are candidates to join point guard Jordan Clayton in the 2023 class.

Northwestern has recently had a change in the visitor schedule: one player who was scheduled to come to Evanston this weekend is no longer coming, but another will take his place.

We take a look at the official visitors in this premium recruiting story.




