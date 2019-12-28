@WildcatReport

Christmas came a little early for Brooks Barnhizer this year.



The 2021 wing from Lafayette (Ind.) Jefferson received an offer from Northwestern head coach Chris Collins on Dec. 22, just a few days before Santa Claus arrived. It was the sixth offer overall for Barnhizer, who, like Collins, is a coach's son.

We caught up with the 6-foot-6, 185-pounder to talk about his offer and his recent visit to Northwestern, and to get an update on his recruiting picture.