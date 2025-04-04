Collins signs extension with Northwestern through 2030

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins isn't going anywhere.

Collins, the second-winningest coach in program history and the only man to lead the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament, inked a contract extension that locks him into the Wildcat program through 2030, according to a statement that program released on Friday.

Rumors had been circulating on social media in recent weeks about programs like Indiana, Maryland, Villanova and Virginia having interest in the Wildcats' 12th-year coach. But he put an end to them on Friday.

"Northwestern is my family's home - I am really proud of what we have built over the last 12 years with our basketball program and couldn't be more excited to continue the journey together," said Collins, who grew up in nearby Northbrook, Ill. "I am grateful to President Michael Schill and [athletic director] Mark Jackson for their continued belief in me. We are all aligned to work to create even more history in the future. Go 'Cats!"

Collins has taken the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament three times during his tenure. They punched a ticket for the first time in school history in 2017. He then lead them back to the Big Dance in both 2023 and 2024, when the Wildcats finished second and third in the Big Ten, respectively, and won 24 conference games.

This year, despite losing two starters to season-ending injuries, Northwestern still finished with a winning record at 17-16 in what many experts called the best coaching job of Collins' career.

The Wildcats' 38 Big Ten wins over the last four years is the most successful stretch in conference for the program since 1930-34, according to the release.