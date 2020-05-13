@WildcatReport

Julian Roper says he's a laid-back guy off the court.

"I'm not too talkative," he says.

He's quiet enough that he was able to keep his commitment to Northwestern a secret for two weeks until he announced it on May 4, his birthday.

But on the court, it's a different story.

"I'm very intense," he said. "I like to bring energy to the court." He even admits to a little trash talk. "Yeah, I like to talk a little bit."

The three-star guard from Franklin (Mich.) Orchard Lake St. Mary's gave us a glimpse of that on-court persona when he talked at length about how head coach Chris Collins' vision led him to choose Northwestern, the role he will fill for the Wildcats and how he is now trying to get other recruits to join him in Evanston.

