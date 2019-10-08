Pierre Brooks liked everything about his Northwestern official visit last weekend.

He liked the new arena and practice facility. He felt at home with the coaches and players. He thought the Jaden Smith concert he attended at Welsh-Ryan Arena was "lit." He was impressed enough to rate his visit "a 10" on a scale of 1-10.

But ask the 6-foot-5 Rivals150 guard from Detroit what the high point of his entire experience was, and he says it was the message delivered to him by Northwestern head coach Chris Collins.



Brooks was one of three 2021 Rivals150 prospects who took an official to NU last weekend. Find what he had to say about his trip in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.