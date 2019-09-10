@WildcatReport

Marshall Lang picked a great time to have the best game of his career. Northwestern's superback commit had eight catches for 111 yards and scored all three touchdowns in Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier's 21-14 win over crosstown rival Colearain. His performance won him the MVP awards in the 22nd annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown. “There is a reason why he is committed to Northwestern,” St. Xavier coach Steve Specht told WCPO. “He is a talented young man. Your talented kids have to rise to the occasion and that’s exactly what Marshall did today.” Lang said that he never before scored three TDs in a game, and he's been playing since football since second grade. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder got his first score when quarterback Matthew Rueve found him for an 11-yard scoring pass to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.

He struck again with 3:45 left in the second quarter when he caught a three-yard TD pass from Rueve, and he got his last one on a 12-yard catch with just 1:05 left before the half. Lang's last TD gave the Bombers (2-0) a 21-7 lead that would hold up the rest of the game. Colerain scored one time in the third quarter but could get no closer than a touchdown as St. Xavier snapped a three-game losing streak to its rival. So the final tally was Lang three touchdowns, Colerain two. When asked about his big night, Lang gave most of the credit to Liam Clifford, a St. X wide receiver. Clifford had an 83-yard kickoff return to set up the first score and wound up with nine catches for 67 yards. “Liam is an excellent player,” Lang told WCPO. “He is probably the most athletic person on our team. He’s unbelievable, but if they double him then they leave someone open, and it just happened to be me.” Rueve finished 26 of 36 passing for 234 yards as the Bombers lived up to their name, taking to the air for all by 46 of their 280 total yards. St. X leads the all-time series against Colerain 23-16. Many expect the two teams to meet up again in the playoffs.



The Rundown