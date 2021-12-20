Commitment breakdown: Northwestern wins for Senda
A top four of Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa and Northwestern had emerged for Dylan Senda and the 2023 high three-star offensive lineman did not want to wait any longer.The Dearborn (Mich.) Divine ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news