Commitment Breakdown: Rowan Brumbaugh commits to Northwestern

Chris Collins gets his man, and his first pledge for the 2022 class as the Wildcats get the commitment of Rivals150 No. 93 Rowan Brumbaugh on Monday. Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw will take a look at what this means for Northwestern .

Brumbaugh is one of the fastest rising point guards in the 2022 class. The thing you notice about the 6-foot-4 Brumbaugh is his passing ability. He plays fast, and he is able to find angles in the defense to hit teammates in stride. While Brumbaugh may be a streaky shooter, as he continues to raise his release point, he has a consistent release. He has good positional size and plays with the utmost confidence, this is the type of early commitment you can build a class around.

Collins gets on the board with his first commitment of the class. This comes on the heels of a three-man, three-star class that included 6-foot-6 wing Brooks Barnhizer , 6-foot-6 wing Casey Simmons and 6-foot-3 guard Julian Roper . Northwestern will have three seniors graduate off this year’s team. The Wildcats are still in the running for Rivals150 members Jaden Schutt , Josh Reed and Chisom Okpara as well as three-star Braden Huff .

"They have high academics and basketball, everything I'm looking for in a school. I love coach Jon Borovich and coach Chris Collins, and it's in a great city. There's a lot to like." -Rowan Brumbaugh to WildcatReport.com

“I'm a bigger guard, so I can defend a lot of positions. I'm a pass-first guy who's always going to make sure I manage my team and always make sure the right guy is getting the right shots. Just being the best leader possible. I'm definitely a pass-first guy, and I'm a capable scorer. But I would say my best attribute is definitely my passing ability and my court vision." - Rowan Brumbaugh on his play style