@WildcatReport

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald is always relentlessly positive, but his upbeat demeanor during his Monday press conference should have prompted a drug test.

Despite losing a third straight game, and his ninth in 10 games dating to last season, Fitzgerald was as jovial and motivated as he has been all season. He was playful, bubbly and entertaining. He poked fun at the media (well, at me, anyway).

You’d never guess that this was a coach leading a reeling, 1-3 team looking for answers in all three phases into Happy Valley on Saturday to take on 4-0 and No. 11 Penn State, the best team, by far, they’ve faced all season.

Does he genuinely think that the Wildcats, who rank 121st in the nation with a minus-5 turnover margin, can still turn their season around?

“We got two-thirds of our season left. No doubt,” he said. “I have full belief in these guys. Absolutely, I expect us to compete for championships."

Fitzgerald should market whatever he had for breakfast. We could all use some.

To Fitzgerald, the Wildcats are close to a breakthrough. Those three straight losses to underdog opponents were all just a matter of turnovers, self-inflicted wounds and a few plays here and there. They are minus-7 in turnovers in those three losses.

In Saturday night’s loss to Miami – that’s Miami of Ohio, not Florida, by the way – the Wildcats turned the ball over in the fourth quarter with a fumble, and then allowed an explosive 66-yard run that led to a touchdown because of four errors on the play. They also had a punt blocked at the end of the first half that led to another TD.

Make those plays, and the Wildcats would’ve won. You can make the same argument for losses to Southern Illinois and Duke, too.

Level of competition aside, Fitzgerald may be right about his team being close. The difference between a win and a loss for the Wildcats, even during their best years, is always razor-thin.

And Fitzgerald has historically been as successful as any coach in the country at winning one-score games. Northwestern’s season-opening victory over Nebraska was the 49th one-score win of Fitzgerald’s 17-year career. That’s tied with LSU for the most among Power Five schools in that span.



