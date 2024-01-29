Northwestern is yet to formally announce the hire of Zach Lujan as offensive coordinator, but the move is already bearing fruit.

Lujan offered Dennis Rahouski a scholarship to South Dakota State last June, but Rahouski's and his family's emphasis on academics led to him committing to Yale on Dec. 13. A pair of FBS programs reached out to try and sway him over the winter, but were shot down.

But Northwestern broke through and got Rahouski to flip his commitment after Lujan took the Northwestern job and added academics to his recruiting pitch.

"They hired Coach Lujan from SDSU, we've had a great relationship," Rahouski said. "He's always looked at me highly as a player, seen me as high potential, so he showed my film to Northwestern and a few weeks ago they reached out...

"Northwestern, being from Minnesota, it's kind of the crown jewel of the Midwest academically."

Read more about Rahouski and his commitment process in this WildcatReport premium story.