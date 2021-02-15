Going from high school to college football is a drastic step up in competition.

When that time comes for 2022 offensive lineman Connor Robertson, he'll be ready for it. He's already had practice.

Robertson, who just picked up an offer from Northwestern last week, went from a small, private Connecticut prep school to a Texas football powerhouse this season. And, all things considered, things went pretty well: he won a 6A state championship and has now pulled in 17 scholarship offers.

