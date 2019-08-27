@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-No one is quite sure who Northwestern’s quarterback will be in the season opener on Saturday. Everyone knows that Stanford’s will be senior K.J. Costello.

And in talking about the Cardinal signal caller during Monday’s press conference, Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald invoked the name of another quarterback that should put a shudder down the spines of Wildcat fans and defenders alike: Duke’s Daniel Jones.

Jones, NU followers will remember, tore up Wildcat defenses in his three years as a starter for the Blue Devils. He racked up 934 yards of total offense, with seven touchdowns and just one interception, in winning two of three games against the Wildcats.

Fitzgerald sees a lot of similarities between Costello, a third-year starter, and Jones, who was taken with the sixth overall pick in the draft by the New York Giants last spring.

“(Costello)’s a great player,” said Fitzgerald. “He reminds me watching him of what we had to get prepared for by playing Jones at Duke the last couple years.

“I thought Jones going into the last few years was one of the best quarterbacks we were going to see all year. Hence, he was the (second) quarterback off the board (in the NFL draft). I feel the same way when I watch K.J. on tape.”

Costello, a powerful 6-foot-5, 222-pounder, is coming off of a season that ranks as one of the best in Cardinal history – and that’s saying something, as the program has produced the likes of Jim Plunkett, John Elway and Andrew Luck.

Costello started all 13 games and completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 3,540 yards (second-most in a season in school history), with 29 touchdowns (third-most) and 11 interceptions in leading Stanford to a 9-4 record in 2018. His seven 300-yard efforts were also second-most in a season in Cardinal annals. He already stands 10th on Stanford’s all-time passers list, and one more year like last one will easily put him in the top five.

Those accomplishments have certainly caught Fitzgerald’s eye.

“I see a guy with a high, high ceiling, and he has all kinds of Stanford passing records, and there’s been a pretty good inflow of quarterbacks that have played there,” said Fitzgerald with a chuckle. “He’s just next in line of the great Stanford quarterbacks. He’s really efficient, he does a good job of spreading the ball around to all of his weapons.”

Costello lost some of those weapons to graduation, including running back Bryce Love (fourth-round draft pick) and wide receivers JJ Arcega-Whiteside (second) and Kaden Smith (sixth). But the No. 25 Cardinal still have standout tight end Colby Parkinson (29 rec., 485 yds., 7 TDs) and receivers like Michael Wilson, Connor Wedington and Osiris St. Brown at his disposal.

Wildcat defenders and captains Paddy Fisher and Trae Williams had words of praise for Costello, too. Williams, a fifth-year senior cornerback, has seen quite a few passers in his time in Evanston, and he says Costello is one of those guys who can beat you with his arm or his feet.

“Costello is a very good passer,” said Williams, who was just elected captain by his teammates. “Bigger dude. Real good arm strength, arm talent. Can fit in a lot of good fade balls, back shoulders. He does those really well – as well as I’ve ever seen by a quarterback…

“He’s sneaky athletic also. He can make some plays running the ball, too, so we have to have something in our game plan for that, too.”



