When WildcatReport spoke to running back Evan Hull back in December, he was hoping for a Northwestern offer. If he got one, he said that NU would "absolutely" become his favorite school.

Well, the two-star speedster from Maple Grove (Minn.) finally picked up his offer from Northwestern last Friday and will take an official visit to Evanston this weekend.

Could a commitment be coming soon?

Find out what Hull had to say about his offer and his upcoming visit in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.