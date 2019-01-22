Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 07:47:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Could Hull be Northwestern's next 2019 commit?

Evan Hull
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
Publisher

When WildcatReport spoke to running back Evan Hull back in December, he was hoping for a Northwestern offer. If he got one, he said that NU would "absolutely" become his favorite school.

Well, the two-star speedster from Maple Grove (Minn.) finally picked up his offer from Northwestern last Friday and will take an official visit to Evanston this weekend.

Could a commitment be coming soon?

Find out what Hull had to say about his offer and his upcoming visit in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story. Not a subscriber? Sign up today!

