Northwestern already got one commitment from a weekend official visitor when guard Daniel Buie pulled the trigger last Friday. Now the Wildcats hope to land the other official visitor who accompanied Buie on campus, three-star power forward Jared Jones.

WildcatReport talked to the 6-foot-9 big man from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern to get his thoughts on his experience at Northwestern and to find out how close he is to a decision in this premium recruiting story.