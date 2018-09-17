Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-17 23:15:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Could Jared Jones be Northwestern's next commitment?

Nike/Jon Lopez @NikeEYB
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
Publisher

Northwestern already got one commitment from a weekend official visitor when guard Daniel Buie pulled the trigger last Friday. Now the Wildcats hope to land the other official visitor who accompanied Buie on campus, three-star power forward Jared Jones.

WildcatReport talked to the 6-foot-9 big man from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern to get his thoughts on his experience at Northwestern and to find out how close he is to a decision in this premium recruiting story.

