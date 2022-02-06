Covey IV joins the Wildcats commitment party

Mt. Prospect (Ill.) Prospect junior wide receiver recruit Frank Covey IV (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) also announced today via his Twitter account that he has decided to give the Northwestern Wildcats his verbal commitment. Covey IV's decision comes in just minutes after Naperville North 3 star ranked QB Aidan Gray also pledged to the Wildcats, giving Northwestern an impressive first two in-state verbal commitments in the Class of 2023. Covey IV discusses his Northwestern commitment here.

"Aidan (Gray) and I had been talking quite a bit so we planned to announce our decisions right around the same time today" Covey IV said. "I've been spending a lot of time talking with my family, the coaches at Northwestern along with several other people. It just comes down to playing for a great Big Ten program at Northwestern, a program that also offers a tremendous education that is also 45 minutes from my house. It's just too good of an opportunity to pass up so I'm fully committed to Northwestern."

Covey also pointed towards several important factors which has led him to give the Wildcats an early verbal commitment.

"The coaches at Northwestern, starting with head coach Pat Fitzgerald along with offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian and really al of the coaches are just great people. I already have a great connection to them and I they are people I trust and who I can play for in college. Everyone is just so straight forward and honest about the plan they have for me at Northwestern, and they truly have a vision for the football program and for me as a student athlete."

Did Covey IV plan of making this early of a decision all along?

"Before they (Northwestern) offered me I really didn't think I would have committed this early, but once they offered me a scholarship things changed pretty quickly. I had some good talks with my family, and my parents wanted me to commit to Northwestern right away. Northwestern is also close to home which everyone is excited about including my parents. My sister goes to school in Miami and she's just excited and happy for me about Northwestern."

Covey IV is also well aware the other schools will continue to recruit him during the remainder of his recruiting process.

"I've already have gotten some calls and some DM's from coaches at other schools and I definitely appreciate the looks and interest. I'm fully committed to Northwestern and I will let those other schools know where I stand."

Also look for Covey IV to continue to try to build upon the early start for the Wildcats recruiting efforts in the Class of 2023.

"I know guys like Emmett Mosely who is in the 2024 class and told him he needs to come to Northwestern now. I'm know Aidan (Gray) and I will be doing whatever we can to help bring more kids to Northwestern in this class."

