You see the name, the face and the size and, if you're a certain age, it's natural to wonder.

It turns out that three-star offensive lineman Nicholas Dawkins is, indeed, former NBA star Darryl Dawkins' son. In this case, the apple didn't fall too far from the tree, as Nicholas is 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, an impressive combination of strength and speed.

Nicholas followed in his late father's footsteps for quite some time, focusing on basketball. But he has given up the hardwood for the gridiron, and that's turned out to be a wise decision: the 2020 prospect from Allentown (Pa.) Parkland has picked up 26 scholarship offers to play at the college level.

Dawkins hopes to add to that offer list this weekend, when he makes his first visit to Northwestern.

