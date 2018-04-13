Last weekend, Ruke Orhorhoro paid his own way to Northwestern for a visit. Next month, if the three-star River Rouge (Mich.) defensive end returns to Evanston, it will be on the Wildcats’ dime.

Northwestern and its new practice facility made quite an impression on the 6-foot-5, 263-pounder. Enough that he is considering a return in May for an official visit to explore the school more deeply.

Orhororo, who is also known as the “Nigerian Nightmare”, talks to WildcatReport about his visit and where Northwestern stands in the recruiting process in this premium recruiting story.