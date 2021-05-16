Tomiwa Durojaiye released his top eight schools on Sunday.

In alphabetical order, Arkansas, Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, South Carolina and West Virginia will vie for the three-star defensive end's verbal commitment -- though he emphasized that his "recruitment is still 100% open."

But the Middletown (Del.) standout still has a difficult task in front of him: figuring out which schools he will visit officially.

Durojaiye has two officials set up already, to Georgia Tech and Arkansas, and says he will figure out which three other campuses will be on his June itinerary "over the next two weeks."

But don't expect Durojaiye's campus tours to stop there.