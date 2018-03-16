Northwestern is hosting several top 2019 prospects this weekend to watch a spring practice. One of them is Warren (Mich.) De La Salle cornerback Josh DeBerry.

About a week ago, DeBerry was holding about six offers, including schools from three different Power Five conferences – Iowa (Big Ten), Iowa State (Big 12) and Kentucky (SEC).

The last thing DeBerry expected to happen was receiving an offer from a certain Big Ten school located in the Chicago area and whose primary color is purple.

But Northwestern shocked him and immediately jumped to near the top of his list of favorite schools. Just days later, DeBerry is in Evanston to get a first-hand look at the Wildcat program.