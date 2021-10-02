Defense implodes in embarrassing loss to Nebraska

LINCOLN-It’s happened in early games and late ones. At home and on the road. When the ball is kicked off at the start of the game, Northwestern is just not ready to play.

Especially its defense.

Exhibit C for the 2021 season was the Wildcats’ embarrassing 56-7 loss to Nebraska on Saturday night in Lincoln. The Huskers led 7-0 after 50 seconds, 14-0 after 5:41 and 21-0 after 10:46. They scored touchdowns the first four times they had the ball and built a 28-7 lead by the 2:23 mark in the second quarter.

If this was a high school game, a running clock could have been instituted. But this is college, and they had to play the required 60 minutes even though the outcome was decided in about five.

That horror show of a start is nothing new for Northwestern, of course. It’s become habitual.

The Wildcats trailed by two touchdowns by the midway point of the first quarter in their other two games against Power Five opponents, too. And once again, the Wildcats were knocked on their heels by a haymaker on their first defensive snap of the game.

Against Michigan State, it was a 75-yard run. Against Duke, a 50-yard pass. On Nebraska’s first offensive play, Adrian Martinez rolled out of the pocket to elude the rush and hit Samari Toure down the middle of the field for a 70-yard gain to the Northwestern 5-yard line. Toure adjusted to the underthrown ball while two Wildcats didn’t, and then ran to the NU 5-yard line before Cam Mitchell caught him from behind.

Two plays later, Martinez ran it in from the one for his first of three first-quarter touchdown runs.

From there, the explosion plays just kept popping, like the fireworks from the Huskers scoreboard on the north end of the stadium.

On Nebraska’s second possession, Jaquez Yant took an outside zone play and cut it back to the middle, rumbling 64 yards to the NU 4-yard line before AJ Hampton bumped him out of bounds.

On the third TD drive, Martinez was left uncovered on an option and sprinted 25 yards to the end zone.

Early in the second quarter, a 28-yard Martinez-to-Omar Manning pass was the big blow on a 10-play drive capped by a Rahmir Johnson 5-yard TD run.

On every drive, the Huskers had a play of 25 or more yards, and everyone ended in a touchdown. By halftime, Nebraska had five touchdowns on 405 yards of total offense, 241 of them on the ground.