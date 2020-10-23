WildcatReport - Defensive tackle Barryn Sorrell decommits from Northwestern

Defensive tackle Barryn Sorrell decommits from Northwestern
Northwestern got some bad news on the night before its season opener.
Defensive tackle Barryn Sorrell, one of the prized recruits of the 2021 class, announced his decommitment from the Wildcats on Friday night.
The three-star prospect from New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross thanked Northwestern coaches in his decommitment tweet and announced his intention to reopen his recruiting process.
"First I want to thank god for the situation I'm in," he said in the tweet. "This year has been a difficult year with many obstacles, changes, and differences. With that being said, I am de-committing from Northwestern University and re-opening my recruitment process. I want to thank the coaches there for believing in me...#4L. No interviews please"
... pic.twitter.com/QroAehW0zp— Barryn Sorrell (@bjsorrell_) October 24, 2020
Sorrell committed to Northwestern on June 3. He tweeted an offer from Virginia on Sept. 14, but it is unknown if the Cavaliers are in the picture.
At 6-foot-4 and 254 pounds, Sorrell has strength and explosiveness and looked like a prospect with a high ceiling. Rivals recently named him as one of the most underrated commitments in the Big Ten.
"Listed as a DE from Louisiana, Sorrell will grow into a DT immediately and has a non-stop motor," write national recruiting analyst Mike Farrell. "He’s not the most athletic prospect but hustle overcomes that."
Sorrell was the only defensive tackle commitment in Northwestern's class. The Wildcats' now 13-member group is currently ranked 58th in the nation by Rivals.