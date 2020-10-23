WildcatReport - Defensive tackle Barryn Sorrell decommits from Northwestern

Northwestern got some bad news on the night before its season opener.

Defensive tackle Barryn Sorrell, one of the prized recruits of the 2021 class, announced his decommitment from the Wildcats on Friday night.

The three-star prospect from New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross thanked Northwestern coaches in his decommitment tweet and announced his intention to reopen his recruiting process.

"First I want to thank god for the situation I'm in," he said in the tweet. "This year has been a difficult year with many obstacles, changes, and differences. With that being said, I am de-committing from Northwestern University and re-opening my recruitment process. I want to thank the coaches there for believing in me...#4L. No interviews please"