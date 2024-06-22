Northwestern picked up their second commitment of June 21 under the wire, as defensive tackle Tanner Jumpp committed 15 minutes before midnight on the first night of his official visit.

Jumpp, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive tackle from Lake Mary (Fla.), picked up his offer from the Wildcats earlier this week and wasted no time to capitalize on the opportunity and make his decision.

He holds eight other offers, including Air Force, Navy and Troy.

Jumpp lists himself as "Oline" in his X bio, but plays both ways for Lake Mary. He has been offered by Northwestern to play defensive tackle.