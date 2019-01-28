Evan Hull was already sold on Northwestern when he showed up for his official visit on Friday. He told WildcatReport last week that if all went well, he could become a Wildcat shortly after his return.

So, the question is: did the experience impress Hull enough to make him the first running back in the Wildcats’ Class of 2019?

We talked to the two-star standout from Maple Gove (Minn.) shortly after he returned from Evanston. Find out what he had to say in this WildcatReport premium story.

