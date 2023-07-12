Within 48 hours of Pat Fitzgerald's firing, Northwestern's Class of 2024 has had three players decommit.

On Wednesday, DL Dillan Johnson decommitted from the Wildcats' class and flipped to Wisconsin. He followed OL Julius Tate and OL Payton Stewart, who both reopened their recruitments on Monday night.

Johnson, who is also the No. 1-ranked heavyweight wrestler in the nation, was one of the most prized commits in Northwestern's class. The Wildcat had secured his commitment over Wisconsin and several other Power Five programs.

Johnson took an official visit to Northwestern on May 12-14 and then committed the following day. He was seen as a major coup for new defensive line coach Christian Smith, and for Northwestern's wrestling program.

Johnson, who had three Illinois state titles to his credit, had planned to participate in both sports once he arrived on campus. Based off the graphic he tweeted, he plans to do the same at Wisconsin.

Northwestern's recruiting class was already in the cellar of the Big Ten this cycle, but has gone into free fall after Fitzgerald's removal. The Wildcats now rank 73rd in the nation after Johnson's flip.

Northwestern fired Fitzgerald, the school's all-time winningest coach, on Monday in the wake of a hazing scandal within his program. The Wildcats have yet to name an interim head coach.