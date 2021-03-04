WildcatReport - Don’t look now: The Cats are on a winning streak

To quote Will Ferrell in Old School, "We’re going streaking!”

Northwestern turned in a remarkably un-Northwestern-like performance to defeat the Maryland Terrapins 60-55 on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena and extend their winning streak to two.

The Wildcats just ended a 13-game winning streak last Thursday night with a win over Minnesota. Now, with one game left in the regular season, they’re trying to string together some wins heading into the Big Ten Tournament next week.

Things got off to an abysmal start for the guys in purple. Maryland jumped out to a 9-0 lead punctuated by a breakaway dunk by Darryl Morsell after a lazy pass by Miller Kopp.

After the under-16 media timeout, Boo Buie missed a triple, but Pete Nance grabbed the offensive board and put it back up and in. That was a sign of things to come for the Cats.

Offensive rebounding is not typically a strength of the Wildcats, but they grabbed eight of them against the Terrapins, tied for their most in Big Ten play this season. Northwestern also out-rebounded the Terps overall, the second straight time they've done that — and also just the second time they’ve done it in Big Ten play this season.

That stick back by Nance ignited an aggressiveness in NU that had been missing since December. Nance extended the run he started to 13-2 with a triple from the left wing, giving the Cats a 13-11 lead. Next time down the court, he buried another three from about the same spot to answer an Aaron Wiggins triple for Maryland, and the Wildcats retook the lead at 16-14.

Shooting from behind the arc was another aspect of the game where Northwestern was suddenly proficient. The Cats hit eight of 19 triple-pointers in the first half to take a 28-26 lead at the break. They cooled off after the break, but still finished a respectable 10 for 29.

Even more out of character for Northwestern was a suffocating defensive performance. Maryland managed only 55 points despite shooting a reasonable 42% from the field because of a Wildcat defense that forced 15 turnovers.

To top it all off, because things weren't weird enough already, Northwestern executed down the stretch. After Maryland took a one point lead with 2:32 left, Buie and Ryan Young calmly ran a pick-and-roll, and when Maryland switched Wiggins onto the much bigger Young, Buie got him the ball and Young backed his way in for a left-handed layup.

Maryland didn't make a field goal for the final 4:02 and Young and Buie combined to hit four clutch free throws to put the game out of reach. It was a breath of fresh air for a team who has struggled so much to close games in the last two seasons.

Buie led Northwestern with 15 points, while Chase Audige had 14 and Nance 12.

Aaron Wiggins poured in a career-high 26 points to lead Maryland, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

Here are our takeaways from the win that improved Northwestern's record to 8-14 overall and 5-13 in Big Ten play:



