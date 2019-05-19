This weekend's official visit to Northwestern was the first official visit overall for three-star defensive tackle Isaiah Raikes, and it was also his first time in Evanston.

The 6-foot-1, 310-pounder from Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine was one of 16 official visitors on campus. He said that he was impressed by the Wildcat players he met, the campus, the facilities and the city of Chicago.

But ask him what stood out the most about his experience and he talks about "the brotherhood" among the team and how it "felt like a family."

