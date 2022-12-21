@WildcatReport

It’s important to get a strong first commit when building a recruiting class. Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls that first pledge "a catalyst."

You want an outstanding player, certainly, but also one that will be a leader, someone that other players will want to follow.

Fitzgerald couldn’t have asked for a better first commit for the class he signed on Wednesday than Dylan Senda. He’s the poster boy for the Wildcats' 2023 class.

The three-star center sent a powerful message with his commitment to the Wildcats last December, exactly one year and one day ago.

Senda, who played at Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child, outside of Detroit, had offers from both of his home-state, Big Ten schools. Michigan had just won the Big Ten title and was preparing for a College Football Playoff game. Michigan State had a breakout season that earned head coach Mel Tucker the Big Ten Coach of the Year award.

Yet Senda turned down both of those schools to commit to Northwestern, a team coming off of an ugly 3-9 season. And this was after he attended Michigan’s historic win over Ohio State last November at the Big House, a game that featured what broadcasters called one of the best atmospheres in college football history.

Less than one month after that game, Senda committed to Fitzgerald, in person, when he and his family took a clandestine visit to Evanston. He announced his decision to the world a few days later on Twitter.

Even though Senda says that he didn’t feel any pressure from coaches, friends or classmates at Divine Child, it still took courage to turn down Michigan for Northwestern – especially for a player in the heart of Wolverine country, about 40 minutes east of Ann Arbor.

When you ask Senda why he picked Northwestern, he doesn’t think it was any big deal. He was just staying true to himself. Northwestern is a perfect fit for Senda because his values are the same as the program’s. It was really that simple.

Senda said that when he started the recruiting process, he sat down with his parents and made a list of the things he was looking for in a school. He wanted strong academics. He wanted to have a great relationship with the coaching staff – not just the head coach, but his position coach and the entire staff.

He wanted a place that could develop him both on and off the field, and one that could help him reach his goal of playing in the NFL. Finally, he wanted to play in a competitive conference like the Big Ten.

What he soon realized, after visiting the campus several times, seeing the facilities and meeting the coaching staff, is that Northwestern met all of those criteria. Even exceeded them.

“Northwestern is second to none,” said Senda. “It really blew me away. It really stuck out from all of the other schools. It checked all my boxes. Once I realized that, I asked myself, ‘Why am I waiting?’”