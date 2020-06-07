The latest Rivals150 has a little bit of a purple tint. Rivals released its latest list of the top 150 prospects in the nation for the Class of 2021 this week and eight Northwestern targets made the cut, including Julian Roper, the lone commitment in the Wildcats' class.

As expected, there wasn't much movement among the players on this list because of the COVID-19 virus and the cancellation of the May evaluation period and AAU events. But several Wildcat targets still managed to get a boost. We take a look at where Northwestern's prospects landed this time around.





COMMITMENT

Julian Roper, No. 141

Three-star guard Julian Roper, Northwestern's lone 2021 commitment thus far, rose one spot to No. 141 in the latest ranking. The versatile Detroit guard chose the Wildcats over runner-up Wisconsin on May 4. He also picked up offers from Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, DePaul and Missouri, among others, in the process. More from WIldcatReport: Collins' vision sold Roper on Northwestern



PROSPECTS

Patrick Baldwin Jr., No. 2

Five-star wing Patrick Baldwin Jr. rose one spot, from No. 3 to No. 2. The do-everything Baldwin released a Top 10 of Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Northwestern, UCLA, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wisconsin-Milwaukee last month. Northwestern, where his father Patrick Baldwin Jr. played and coached, figures to be in the battle until the end.



Max Christie, No. 17

Max Christie is another five-star with strong Northwestern family ties. The 6-foot-5 guard's mother is Katrina Hannaford Christie, a former Wildcat star. Duke, Michigan State, Ohio State, Villanova and Virginia are all in the hunt for Christie. He has visited Northwestern multiple times and has taken an official visit to MSU.



Jaden Akins, No. 66

Jaden Akins, a four-star guard, was ranked 109th over the winter but has climbed the rankings quickly and finds himself at No. 66 now. A guard who can play on or off the ball, Akins took an official to Northwestern with Roper and Michigan State commit Pierre Brooks last fall. The Spartans are the consensus favorite in this race, with Michigan close behind. More from WildcatReport: Akins impressed by Northwestern official visit



Tamar Bates, No. 85

Four-star guard Tamar Bates saw his ranking jump from 94th to 85th. Northwestern thinks Bates can be "the guy" in their 2021 class, but the Wildcats will have to beat out Kansas, as well as the likes of Alabama, Creighton and Oklahoma, to get him. One thing in the Cats' favor: Bates was teammates with NU 2020 signee Ty Berry on the KC RUN GMC AAU squad. More from WildcatReport: NU hopes Bates can be 'the guy' in 2021 class



Tyrese Hunter, No. 92

Northwestern offered four-star guard Tyrese Hunter relatively recently, on April 5. Since then, he's seen interest in him skyrocket as he picked up offers from Georgia, Louisville, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, Creighton and Georgia Tech. Hunter is reportedly enjoying the recruiting process and is in no hurry to make a decision.



Angelo Brizzi, No. 118

Angelo Brizzi was a three-star who was ranked 149th in the country when Northwestern offered him last month. He has now added a star and jumped 31 spots in this latest list, as big boys like Michigan, Villanova, LSU, Georgetown and Virginia Tech also added their names to his offer list. The Wildcats have been recruiting Brizzi for two years, and he visited Evanston in June of 2018. More from WildcatReport: Cats have had their eyes on Brizzi for a long time





Casey Simmons, No. 143