Eight things to know about new Northwestern big man commit Luke Hunger
Luke Hunger committed to Northwestern on Tuesday to become the second member of the Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class.
Here are eight facts to know about the big man from Canada by way of Gill (Mass.) Northfield Mt. Hermon:
1. He’s versatile: "I can take big guys outside and bring small guys inside. I’m a very competitive player who runs the floor on every play. I won’t back down from a challenge," Hunger told WildcatReport. That versatility is on full display on Hunger's highlight tape (see below), where he plays on the perimeter and shows the ability to hit three-pointers from beyond the arc, or take his defender off the dribble and get to the rim.
2. NU sees him in the Pete Nance role: Head coach Chris Collins asks a lot of his big men. They have to be able to shoot from the outside on a pick-and-pop, but also be able to score inside on a pick-and-roll. They have to be able to run the floor, rebound and defend. The Wildcats see the multi-skilled Hunger as a similar player to current senior captain Pete Nance as a stretch-4 or an undersized center in their 5-out system.
3. He exploded this summer: Hunger picked up his first offer from Miami in May and was a target of mostly mid-major and Ivy League schools for most of the summer. Northwestern coaches saw Hunger play at the NEPSAC Showcase and at the Peach Jam this summer, when his recruitment really took off. He had a strong showing at The Circuit in July, when, playing for the BABC EYBL team, he put up averages of 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in eight games.
4. He had 23 offers: Hunger chose Northwestern over an offer list that included Big Six programs like Pittsburgh, Miami, Ole Miss and Boston College. Schools like Georgetown, Michigan and Wisconsin all made a late push, too. Hunger took official visits to Northwestern, Miami, Harvard and Richmond before pulling the trigger on the Wildcats.
5. He’s teammates with Rowan Brumbaugh: A four-star point guard who committed to Northwestern in August, Brumbaugh plays with Hunger at Northfield Mt. Hermon. Brumbaugh is an outgoing personality who was in Hunger’s ear about NU since the Wildcats started recruiting him over the summer. The big man as already built a strong bond with his point guard of the future – a smart move if he wants the ball. "I love playing with him, he always finds you when you’re open," he told WildcatReport.
6. He’s got a college-ready body: Hunger is a well-developed big man for a high school kid. He’s 6-foot-10 and, at 255 pounds, is already as heavy as 7-footer Matt Nicholson, who is a sophomore for the Wildcats. Hunger is a rugged player who should be able to absorb contact and finish at the rim, fight for rebounds and set screens. And once he gets into NU’s strength program, he’ll only get bigger and stronger.
7. He’s from the NEPSAC: When Collins arrived at Northwestern, he said Chicago would be his home base for recruiting. But in recent years, the Wildcats have landed a lot of their talent from the New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC). On the current roster, Boo Buie (Gould Academy), Ryan Greer (Mt. Hermon) and Casey Simmons (Milton Academy) all come from the league, as did former Cats like Aaron Falzon (Mt. Hermon), Anthony Gaines (New Hampton Prep) and Rapolas Ivanauskas (Brewster Academy). In contrast, there’s just one current Wildcat from the Chicago area, Evanston’s Elyjah Williams, a transfer from Fairleigh Dickinson.
8. He’s Canadian: Northwestern has had a host of players from Europe over the years, but not many from our neighbors to the North. Hunger’s hometown is Montreal, the same as Mohamad Hachad, probably the most prominent Canadian import to play for the Wildcats. A four-year starter, Hachad played at Northwestern from 2002-06 finished his career third on NU’s all-time steals list.