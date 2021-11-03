Eight things to know about new Northwestern big man commit Luke Hunger

Luke Hunger committed to Northwestern on Tuesday to become the second member of the Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class. Here are eight facts to know about the big man from Canada by way of Gill (Mass.) Northfield Mt. Hermon:



1. He’s versatile: "I can take big guys outside and bring small guys inside. I’m a very competitive player who runs the floor on every play. I won’t back down from a challenge," Hunger told WildcatReport. That versatility is on full display on Hunger's highlight tape (see below), where he plays on the perimeter and shows the ability to hit three-pointers from beyond the arc, or take his defender off the dribble and get to the rim.

2. NU sees him in the Pete Nance role: Head coach Chris Collins asks a lot of his big men. They have to be able to shoot from the outside on a pick-and-pop, but also be able to score inside on a pick-and-roll. They have to be able to run the floor, rebound and defend. The Wildcats see the multi-skilled Hunger as a similar player to current senior captain Pete Nance as a stretch-4 or an undersized center in their 5-out system.

3. He exploded this summer: Hunger picked up his first offer from Miami in May and was a target of mostly mid-major and Ivy League schools for most of the summer. Northwestern coaches saw Hunger play at the NEPSAC Showcase and at the Peach Jam this summer, when his recruitment really took off. He had a strong showing at The Circuit in July, when, playing for the BABC EYBL team, he put up averages of 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in eight games.

4. He had 23 offers: Hunger chose Northwestern over an offer list that included Big Six programs like Pittsburgh, Miami, Ole Miss and Boston College. Schools like Georgetown, Michigan and Wisconsin all made a late push, too. Hunger took official visits to Northwestern, Miami, Harvard and Richmond before pulling the trigger on the Wildcats.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBwcm91ZCB0byBzYXkgdGhhdCBJ4oCZbSAxMDAlIGNvbW1p dGVkIHRvIE5vcnRod2VzdGVybiBVbml2ZXJzaXR5ISBUaGFuayB5b3UgdG8g YWxsIG15IGZhbWlseSwgZnJpZW5kcyBhbmQgY29hY2hlcyB3aG8gaGF2ZSBo ZWxwZWQgbWUgYWxvbmcgdGhlIHdheS4gSSB3b3VsZCBhbHNvIGxpa2UgdG8g dGhhbmsgZXZlcnkgY29hY2ggd2hvIHNwZW50IHRoZWlyIHRpbWUgYW5kIGVm Zm9ydCByZWNydWl0aW5nIG1lLiBSZWFkeSBmb3IgdGhpcyBuZXh0IGNoYXB0 ZXIhIEdvIENhdHMhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9tY0tLbUoxOVBX Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWNLS21KMTlQVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBM dWtlIEh1bmdlciAoQGx1a2VfaHVuZ2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2x1a2VfaHVuZ2VyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU1NjI3ODM1MTA0NjMy ODM1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIsIDIwMjE8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==