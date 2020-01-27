News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 08:20:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Emotional Collins reacts to death of Kobe Bryant

Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins knew NBA superstar Kobe Bryant since he was a kid, as both of their fathers were teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers.

An emotional Collins talked about the tragic death of Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other victims.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}