@WildcatReport

Emotional Collins reacts to death of Kobe Bryant
Northwestern head coach Chris Collins knew NBA superstar Kobe Bryant since he was a kid, as both of their fathers were teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers.
An emotional Collins talked about the tragic death of Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other victims.
Life is precious. He was a hero to most all of our guys.— Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) January 27, 2020
Mamba Forever 💜 pic.twitter.com/LgOAD0J5pi