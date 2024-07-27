INDIANAPOLIS-While head coach David Braun and a trio of players fielded questions from the media at Lucas Oil Stadium, the field where they'll play a majority of their games was still under construction back in Evanston.

The Wildcat quartet had no worries; in fact, they were bursting with enthusiasm about the lakeside project on what used to be their practice field.

"We're excited to play in the temporary stadium," running back and team captain Cam Porter said last Tuesday on the first day of Big Ten Media Days. "We're used to the wind, the rain. Whatever may come, we're used to it and our opponents aren't.

"It's also right outside the students’ dorms. That'll be really cool because they can walk right over and pack the stadium."

The WIldcats have still been able to practice on the field for portions of the summer, occasionally opting to play in their palatial indoor facility when construction conflicts with the field's integrity or availability. Linebacker Xander Mueller mentioned they were briefly moved inside for a day for workouts when a crane was on the field, but he hasn't noticed any serious impact on their summer preparations.

Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium is projected to have a capacity around 15,000 for football, taking Braun back to his days to North Dakota State and the 19,000-seat Fargodome.

"We'll give our allotment to our Big Ten opponent, but the rest of the pop-up [stadium] should be purple," he said. "Coaching in the FCS level as long as I did, especially at North Dakota State, that size of crowd can still be one heck of a home field advantage."

Braun took his commitment to the project above and beyond sentiment, committing a "major six-figure" donation to help push the project over the finish line and make it a reality. The players learned about it at the same time everyone else did, when ESPN's Adam Rittenberg broke the story on July 15.

"I just found out about Coach Braun putting his own money in [last Monday]," Porter said. "He didn't tell anybody, didn't share it, I read it in the article.

"That's the guy he is. He's humble and doesn't brag. It shows he's investing in us, he cares about us, and he's willing to do whatever he needs to do for us to succeed."

Wide receiver AJ Henning is a relative newcomer at Northwestern, heading into his second season with the Wildcats after transferring from Michigan. Still, Henning grew up and played high school football at suburban powerhouse Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East. He knows how much Northwestern football can mean, and recognizes that in his head coach.

"That was a huge commitment, but it was no surprise," he said. "That's the type of guy he is. He's Northwestern through and through, and he really cares about the program and the players that are a part of it.

"For him to put his money up so we can play in our backyard, that just shows the type of guy he is."