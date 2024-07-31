Q: Do you think playing at some of those unusual places that aren't always a pipeline to college or coaching gives you a unique perspective?

Lujan: I think it enables me to coach things with an attitude of gratitude. I especially take pride in being from the state of Alaska and representing my home state in everything I do. I've been really thankful and appreciative of support back home, and been fortunate to be part of winning programs and seen it done a few different ways.

The consistency and the work ethic that goes into that has been fun to learn and fun to be a part of.





Coming from that background, when did you first aspire to be a coach at this level, and then when did you first start to think that could be a reality for you?

Coaching in general, I was a little bit late to the party. I was planning on going to law school, I wanted to be a sports agent, actually. Then in my senior year [in 2016], I was a team captain who got beat out in fall camp and kind of took on a mentorship role for the younger guy. I coached a bit from the sidelines because our offensive coordinator was up in the box at the time.

I specifically remember telling him about the backside safety rolling to the middle and to get to the backside slant. They threw it for a touchdown and that was a really cool moment for me, my career arc and trajectory. I was never the most athletically gifted so I had to rely on my IQ to play at a high level.

That was always fun to me, the Xs and Os and the scheming. That's why I got into coaching, the game planning and the competition on a day-in and day-out basis. What I've grown to love and appreciate more than anything else though is the mentorship that comes with coaching.





You've had a pretty incredible trajectory with a 29-1 record and two national titles as a play caller. You recruited and developed Mark Gronowski into the 2023 FCS Offensive Player of the Year. Your only loss was at Iowa in 2022. I'm sure there was a lot of interest in hiring you away from South Dakota State. What separated Northwestern?



