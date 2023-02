@WildcatReport

Northwestern got off to a slow start in the NIL game as the last Big Ten school to establish a collective. But now that TrueNU Collective is up and running, they are making up ground on their competitors.

In the last two months, the collective has collected almost $1.5 million in donations, according to executive director Jacob Schmidt. They made it halfway to their annual goal of $3 million without a website that would allow fans and alumni to make contributions.

That website, TrueNU.org, will be fully operational on Wednesday (it’s just a static landing page now). There, individuals will be able to make fully tax-deductible donations that will, in turn, help TrueNU pay Northwestern athletes.

That’s the ultimate goal: to pay Wildcat players for the work they do for charities.

As we've written before, TrueNU is an NIL collective associated with partner charity organizations. Northwestern athletes will take part in events for charities – make appearances; tutor, mentor or coach kids; do social media work – and TrueNU will pay the athletes “a market rate” for their time and service with the money they collect in donations.

As the landing page currently states, “TrueNU energizes student-athletes, charities, and Northwestern University supporters to positively impact our communities.”

So far, TrueNU has partnerships with eight charitable organizations in the Chicago area, stretching from Evanston to the south side of Chicago, with more coming online soon, according to Schmidt.

They have worked with athletes from four Northwestern teams -- softball, women’s basketball, men’s basketball and, just recently, football -- and have made payments to about 35 athletes. Schmidt declined to disclose how much money those athletes received, citing contract confidentiality. But it's safe to say that the amounts are nowhere near the gold-rush numbers we've seen bandied about in the media for blue-chip football recruits at other programs across the country.

It's important to keep in mind that TrueNU is only part of the NIL picture for Northwestern student-athletes. While the collective is currently focused only on charities, athletes can enter into their own NIL deals with whomever they want. They can broker deals with private companies through Altius Sports Partners, a company to which Northwestern has outsourced NIL, or on their own. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski, for example, currently has an NIL deal with Allstate.