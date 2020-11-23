WildcatReport - Fact or Fiction: Penn State will go winless

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Penn State will go winless this season.

James Franklin (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I have hope for you Penn State fans. Despite losing to Nebraska, which looks hard to do these days, you have Michigan, Rutgers and Michigan State left on the schedule and they are all very bad. The problem? Penn State is very bad as well, but the Nittany Lions will win at least one of these games before they say goodbye to an historic 2020 season. Gorney’s take: FICTION. It’s hard to fathom just how bad this Penn State football team is, so there is a chance the Nittany Lions could lose out. I don't see an area of strength. The two leading rushers against Iowa were their quarterbacks, the offensive and defensive line got pushed around like rag dolls by the Hawkeyes and now star tight end Pat Freiermuth is out for the rest of the season.

There seems to be a major disconnect between the players and new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. I get they have injuries at running back, but these backups aren’t scrubs. Penn State could lose every remaining game, but they’re also good enough to win the rest as well.

2. Northwestern should be in the playoff discussion.

Pat Fitzgerald (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. The Wildcats are undefeated and that might be the case if they take on Ohio State for the Big Ten title. And after seeing how difficult a time Indiana gave the Buckeyes, there’s reason to hope for Northwestern fans if the Wildcats can slow down the Buckeyes' passing offense and attack that weak secondary. Northwestern is ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 behind four teams with losses (Miami, Texas A&M, Florida and Clemson) so if the Wildcats keep winning they could keep climbing. How 2020 would it be for Northwestern, a 3-9 team last season, to make the College Football Playoff? Gorney’s take: FICTION. I love the story and really admire the job coach Pat Fitzgerald has done with this team but let’s be honest: Northwestern beat a banged-up Wisconsin team without any of its receivers and it narrowly defeated Purdue, Nebraska and Iowa. It’s been an impressive run and the Wildcats could definitely finish the regular season undefeated with Michigan State, Minnesota and Illinois left. But if and when Northwestern plays Ohio State, the Buckeyes would win big as Indiana is far better than Northwestern.

3. USC should be higher than No. 19 in the AP Top 25.

Kedon Slovis (AP Images)