Family atmosphere highlights WR Jaden McDuffie's OV to Northwestern

There was a lot to like for 2026 wide receiver Jaden McDuffie on his official visit to Northwestern last weekend, from the "jaw-dropping" views of campus to dinner at Wrigley Field.

But the thing that stood out to him the most was the culture of the program and his fellow recruits.

"The highlight of the trip was to be there with everybody's family, and the coaches' families," said the Edgewater (Md.) South River product. "We really go to connect and my favorite part was getting to see how close and tight these people are."



Learn more about McDuffie in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!