March 9 was a busy day for Northwestern's Class of 2025 recruiting, as the program hosted 13 different prospects for unofficial visits and earned two commitments.

But it's never too early to look ahead, and in the building to watch practice a couple days later was 2026 linebacker Tatum Evans from Grapevine (Tex.).

"I've been up in the area before," Evans said. "I really like the school and the academic challenges it brings. When I got the chance to be on campus, I thought I'd want to take a visit."

