New Northwestern offensive coordinator Zach Lujan has already proven himself to be an aggressive recruiter when it comes to quarterbacks.

For 2025, Marcus Romain was one of the first commitments of the class. Lujan already has a verbal pledge from 2026 QB Johnny O'Brien. And both a 2027 and 2028 signal caller visited for the Wildcats' season opener last Saturday against Miami (Ohio).

2028 quarterback JJ Chapman is just a high school freshman at Oak Creek (Wis.). He just played his first high school game less than two weeks ago. How good of a prospect is he? He picked up his first offer, from Toledo, last May, before he ever took a snap in a varsity game.

