After a month filled with intrigue, recruiting and preparation, the Las Vegas Bowl has finally arrived. Northwestern, fresh off an unexpected 7-5 season that saw them finish second in their division, will square off with Utah, fresh off an equally unexpected, though in a negative way, 8-4 campaign that saw them well short of their conference title and playoff aspirations. The Utes come in with all four of their losses to teams ranked in the Top 20 of the CFP Committee's final rankings, and a swath of their stars and starters in the transfer portal or sitting out for the draft. The Wildcats have had one of the best retention rates in the country and will reportedly only be missing starting left guard Josh Priebe, who has entered the transfer portal. Here are our predictions:

Matt Shelton (9-3)

This is a matchup between a team that doesn't want this season to end and one that can't get out of it soon enough. I think even the most optimistic Northwestern fan will admit that, at full health, the Wildcats would be hard pressed to stay in this one. But the Utes are far from it and will be without star safeties Simone Vaki and Cole Bishop, leading receiver Devaughn Vele and more. What remains is their fearsome run defense, allowing the fourth-fewest yards on the ground in the NCAA this season. While Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham identifies Northwestern's offensive line as a strength, the Wildcats rank 127th in the NCAA in sacks allowed. It'll be on the offensive line, with true freshman Jordan Knox in to replace Preibe, to buy Ben Bryant and his dynamic receiving duo of Cam Johnson and Bryce Kirtz enough time and room to operate. Factoring in Northwestern's ability to force turnovers and their own formidable defense, looking to bounce back from an unusually porous performance versus Illinois, I think this will be a slugfest. Count on Bryant to make a few big plays in his last game in college and the Wildcat defense to force Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes into a few mistakes with his arm. Wildcats in a close one. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 20, Utah 14



Louie Vaccher (8-4)