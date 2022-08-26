This is an intriguing season opener considering it pits two teams that finished 3-9 last season against each other. On one side is Nebraska, with head coach Scott Frost coaching for his job, five new assistants, a new offense and 33 new scholarship players. The Huskers have high expectations this season, with an over-under of 7.5 wins, even though they haven't been to a bowl game since 2016. On the other is Northwestern, a team with decidedly lower expectations, but one that has done a worst-to-first turnaround just two seasons ago. The Wildcats are also looking for a measure of revenge against a team that walloped them by seven touchdowns last October. Oh, and did we mention that the game is being played in Dublin, Ireland, of all places, in the Aer Lingus Classic? No telling what effect that will have on the teams. Will Irish eyes be smiling on the Wildcats? Or will the Huskers find a pot of gold at the end of their rainbow? Our staff breaks it down and makes their predictions.



Matthew Shelton

My take: I really like the progression that Northwestern has made over the offseason, especially at running back and defensive back. The tandems of Cam Porter and Evan Hull, and Cam Mitchell and AJ Hampton will be forces to be reckoned with. The defensive intensity and ground game should both be much improved and points of pride for the 'Cats this season, but this game is going to boil down to quarterback play. Nebraska has transfer quarterback Casey Thompson coming in to replace Adrian Martinez, new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and several new weapons from the portal. That is a lot of new variables to throw at a Northwestern program that often plays its best games against known quantities. The Nebraska offense has better skill players, an ability to stretch the field and better quarterback play than Northwestern. It will be a lot better than last year, but I don't think Northwestern's front seven has gotten to the point where they can generate the pressure necessary to neutralize those differences. It will be on Hilinski to keep the defense honest once Nebraska packs the box to slow Porter and Hull. I didn't see anything from him last year to inspire confidence that he can do that in the opener this year. Fearless forecast: Nebraska 24, Northwestern 13



Louie Vaccher