Marek Hill has been to Northwestern a few times before. He's the starting quarterback at nearby Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick after all. But last Saturday was special.

Hill was the only player still being recruited by the Wildcats to visit for the Homecoming game against Howard, so he got a unique tour of the program's facilities on top of the behind-the-scenes experience.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback with interest from Columbia and Penn has a couple of different avenues to potentially donning the purple and white. Reading the tea leaves of his Ivy League interest and offers from area D-II and D-III teams like Roosevelt, Carleton and Chicago, an eventual PWO offer seems the most likely route for Hill to come to Evanston.

