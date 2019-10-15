@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-It may not seem like it judging by their team’s records and their own statistics, but Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Northwestern’s Hunter Johnson have quite a bit in common.

The two quarterbacks, who will meet on Friday night when Northwestern hosts the No. 3 Buckeyes, were both five-star prospects coming out of high school: Johnson was the Rivals No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class, Fields the No. 1 dual-threat in 2018. They are both transfers playing at their second schools: Fields made the move from Georgia to Ohio State last January, Johnson from Clemson to Northwestern in June of 2018. They both are learning a second college offense and got the first starts of their careers in their respective season openers this season.

And that’s where the similarities end. Because once play began on that last weekend of August, Fields hit the ground running while Johnson has been moving at more of a crawl.

The numbers aren’t even close. Fields has completed 70% of his throws in five games for 1,298 yards, with a sparkling 18-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Johnson, meanwhile, has completed just 48% of his passes in four games, for just 367 yards, with an upside down one touchdown and four interceptions. Add rushing to the mix and it gets even worse. Fields has 283 yards and eight TDs, while Johnson has 88 and one.

Put it this way: Fields is on the short list for the Heisman Trophy; Johnson isn’t even listed as the starting quarterback on Northwestern’s two-deep this week (it’s Johnson OR Aidan Smith).

When Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald was asked questions about Johnson during his press conference on Monday, he explained why the redshirt sophomore doesn’t yet know the offense as well as Smith (he’s had one less year in the system), and the need for Johnson to be more consistent in order to win the starting job outright.

“You’ve got to go out and produce it on game day and when you’re not, sometimes taking a step out is what you need to do,” he said.

Yet when Fitzgerald talked about Fields, he positively gushed.

“He’s playing outstanding football,” said Fitzgerald, who recruited Fields out of Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison and got him to visit Evanston once. “He’s doing a great job playing within the framework of what Coach (Ryan) Day wants him to do, and then he’s taken it to the next level, being able to be really explosive with his feet and being really smart when he’s doing that.”

So, the question I posed to Fitzgerald is, why? Why does Fields look so confident directing an offense he hasn’t yet been running for a year, while Johnson still looks so hesitant and uncomfortable in his second year in Northwestern’s system?

After all, these are guys that started with a similar skill set. They collected more than 60 combined offers in high school. They both got one from Alabama, as sure a sign as any of a major national prospect.

There’s no way that Fields could have gotten more reps in his new offense than Johnson has in six fewer months, even if Johnson spent last season running the scout team each week. So why is Fields so far ahead?

Fitzgerald, not surprisingly, wouldn’t bite initially.