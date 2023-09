Four-star 2026 guard Gabe Sularski learned a lot about Northwestern on his fist visit to the school last Saturday. He also learned an important lesson about being a fan.

Sularski and his family left Northwestern's football game against Minnesota on Saturday night at halftime, with the Wildcats trailing 24-7. He didn't find out about the home team's comeback and wild 37-34 overtime win until the next day on social media.

"Ugh...we missed a good one!" he said via direct message.

But Sularski, a 6-foot-5, Top 50 prospect from west suburban Lisle (Ill.) Benet Academy, didn't go to Evanston to watch a football game. He went to experience what it would be like to be a Wildcat basketball player.

We talked to him about his thoughts.