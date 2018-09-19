In many ways, it’s tougher to suffer a gut-wrenching loss for a fan that it is for head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Take Northwestern’s demoralizing 39-34 loss to Akron last Saturday. Wildcat fans have nothing to do but stew for the next two weeks about blowing a 21-3 halftime lead to lose to a 21-point underdog team from the Mid-America Conference (NU has a bye next Saturday before taking on Michigan on Sept. 29).

They categorize the loss among other terrible losses over the years, a list that seems to be too long already and lengthens every year. Is it worse than the Wildcats’ loss to Illinois State in 2016? How about Army in 2011? The historic come-from-behind loss to Michigan State in 2006?

They dissect the team’s problems and argue about what coaching changes need to be made on message boards. They replay painful plays over and over, whether on their DVRs or in their tortured heads.

What is it like for Fitzgerald, then? What have things been like at the Walter Athletics Center in Evanston over these last two days? Tormented? Angry? Funereal?

None of the above. In fact, Fitzgerald hasn’t even been in Evanston these last couple days. He’s moved on – literally.

“I’m on the road recruiting, brother. That’ll tell you how it’s been around the complex,” he replied when asked about the mood in Evanston since Saturday’s setback during the Big Ten coaches’ teleconference. “We’re moving forward.

“(We) can’t beat ourselves. And we put the game away on Sunday, showed the guys exactly what the issues (are) that we have, where we need to go and what we need to do to fix it. And the guys came in with the right attitudes and that’s where we’ll go starting tomorrow, when we get back on the field.”

Fitzgerald can’t wallow in his misery or think about what he should’ve, would’ve or could’ve done differently last Saturday. He’s got a job to do: recruiting the next group of Wildcats to keep his program moving in the right direction.